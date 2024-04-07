24,368 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000.

MLPX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

