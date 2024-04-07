27,278 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

