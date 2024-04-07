2,741 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

