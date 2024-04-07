3,275 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.23. 199,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.19%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

