335 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $635.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.92. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.