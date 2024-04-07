3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

