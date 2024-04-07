4,000 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.16. 1,290,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,207. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.