42-coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.85 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $46,836.30 or 0.67816186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $31.85 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00147021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.