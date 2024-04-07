48,600 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

BALL stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.