519 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 196,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

