6,623 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

