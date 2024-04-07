673,860 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 673,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,198,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.