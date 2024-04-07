8,677 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,453,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

