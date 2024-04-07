90,877 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

VNQ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

