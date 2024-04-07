91,950 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.