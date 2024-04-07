9,296 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.