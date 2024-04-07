AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,761,142.50 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

