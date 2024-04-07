Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

