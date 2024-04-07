Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 35.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 128,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. 5,589,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,500. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

