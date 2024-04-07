AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 7,023,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average of $159.21.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

