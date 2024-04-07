Acala Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.78 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $152.78 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014038 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,509.00 or 0.99965904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15555871 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,485,670.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.