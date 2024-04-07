Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,610 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.22% of Accenture worth $487,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

