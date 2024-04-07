Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

See Also

