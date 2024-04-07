Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

