Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $288,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

