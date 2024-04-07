aelf Hits One Day Volume of $6.67 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $453.77 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,242,341 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

