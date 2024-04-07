Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

