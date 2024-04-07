AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) vs. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Critical Contrast

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 55.91% 12.77% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.80 million 6.07 $5.48 million $0.48 10.83

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

