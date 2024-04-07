Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.39.

GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

