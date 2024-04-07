Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $341.92 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,999 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

