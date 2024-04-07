Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 840,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,900 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.43% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $265,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

