Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 356,063 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 356,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.85. 897,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,874. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

