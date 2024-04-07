Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,165,430 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,430 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

