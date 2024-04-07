Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 16,620 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

