Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.