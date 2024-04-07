Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

