Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Booking by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,593.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,338.11.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

