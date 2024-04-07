Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

