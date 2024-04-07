Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

