Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average is $281.47. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

