Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

