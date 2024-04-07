Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equinix by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $408,750,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 187,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix stock opened at $784.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $849.83 and its 200-day moving average is $799.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

