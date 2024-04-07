Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $636.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

