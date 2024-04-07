Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,464 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

