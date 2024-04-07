Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,838 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $189.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average is $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

