Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.