Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,745 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

