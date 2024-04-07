American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,994,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,535.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 264,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after acquiring an additional 261,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.