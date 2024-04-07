American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

