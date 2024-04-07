American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $240.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Shares of AXP opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

